Popular celebrity actress and wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko has signed an Ambassadorial deal with a leading real estate firm in Nigeria, Jerclems Investments Limited (JC).

The deal was signed at the Head office of Jerclems Investments Limited in Lekki Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday 12th June 2022

Present at the event were, representatives of Jerclems Investments Limited; Marketing Director, HRM Prince Okafor, counsels to Jerclems Investments Limited; Barrister Ejikemeuwa Okeke and Barrister Chris Okey Anakweze, among other staff of JC, Regina Daniels, her manager and her legal adviser.

A Counsel to Jerclems who spoke at the event, Barrister Ejikemeuwa Okeke, expressed appreciation to Regina Daniels for coming on board as their Brand ambassador.

As a show of good faith, Jerclems Investments Limited also gifted Regina Daniels a plot of land worth over 35 million Naira at Jerclems Estate located at Skyview residential scheme Sango tedo, Lekki Lagos where the firm is currently selling from its over 150 plots and also handed to her the deed of agreement and assignment including the Certificate of ownership to the Land.

Regina Daniels appreciating Jerclems investments Limited promised to fulfil her part of the contract and also expressed that she looked forward to a smooth time with Jerclems investment Limited as Brand ambassador.

Jerclems Investments Limited is a leading multi-disciplinary property services company, privately held and incorporated in Nigeria. They provide bespoke solutions across a range of real estate services to owners, occupiers and investors. They have expanded services based on core strength, unrivalled local expertise and extensive local and international network.

The growth of JC has been based on maintaining relationships with its clients across a broad range of industries especially in Real estate . Clients depend on their ability to draw on years of experience in the Real estate industry. Their professional team know their communities and the property market inside out and provide knowledgeable, creative solutions to all their client’s real estate needs.