By Lawani Mikairu

Red Star Express is combining best practices in aviation and logistics as it ramps up its investment into the future. As a result, its total asset base has jumped to almost N8 billion in the last quarter unaudited results

It showed a substantial investment in technology, innovation and other operational assets, as the company strives to be the most value driven logistics company in Nigeria.

In the unaudited results, the group reported strong revenue and earnings for the last quarter of its business year. Group turnover jumped to over N12.6 billion, and Profit Before Tax stood at N393 million for the year ended March 31, 2022.

The prudence of the company’s leadership is reflected in the revenue reserve now standing at almost N2.6 billion. Shareholders’ funds also rose in the unaudited reporting period.

Red Star’s mew Managing Director, Mr. Auwalu Babura has attributed this positive development to the company’s long range thinking and global best practices. He pointed out that , “aside from the resilience of its people, Red Star’s remarkable strides are attributable to its futuristic approach, strategic planning, agile management style and bold investments in the future. We strongly believe this is the direction to go in the long-term interest of our stakeholders and very loyal customers.”

“One of the areas of development for Red Star has been in its growing and empowering of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which it began since 2018. It has since been enhanced over the last three years and it now empowers farmers and agro entrepreneurs through various mentorship processes and close guidance. “

“Red Star also made heavy investments in trucks/cold store storage for transporting perishable farm produce and for providing indispensable cold storage facilities to pharmaceuticals and makers of other goods that require strict temperature control.”

“Investments in the e-commerce sector has also grown as this is considered important for driving growth,” he said.

Babura explained that Red Star’s investments, although programmed to yield dividends in the near future, have already become gainfully productive.

Describing the company’s latest results, Babura stated: “Given our momentum, we are optimistic about our business, particularly in light of our operational improvements and the business process reengineering”.

“While we acknowledge the challenges of the persistent inflationary cost pressures, with rising energy prices, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver on growth investments with good returns to shareholders,” he added.