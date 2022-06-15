.

By Biodun Busari

Nigerians have reacted to a claim that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi travelled to Egypt to attend the Annual General Meeting of Afreximbank which holds from Wednesday to Saturday.

Recall that Obi announced his departure to the North African country to understudy the education, power and finance sectors as he plans to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

His departure has been criticised at some quarters that he should not have left the country at this time, but a fresh condemnation arose when a tweep Jackson Ude @jacksonpbn claimed that the former Anambra Governor had only travelled for his personal purpose.

Ude alleged that Obi has lied to Nigerians in a series of tweet on Wednesday with a screenshot of the Afreximbank AGM details of the programme scheduled to hold between June 15 and 18, 2022.

Peter Obi tweeted yesterday, “I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. –PO.”

Countering his tweet today, Jackson Ude @jacksonpbn tweeted, “BUSTED: Peter Obi is attending the Annual General Meeting, AGM of Afreximbank in Cairo, Egypt and not to understudy Egypt’s Education, Power and Finance Sector. The Afreximbank AGM is a gathering of the Bank’s shareholders to appraise her performance. PO should not lie to Nigerians.

“If Atiku or any of Presidential candidate tells you he is traveling to understudy the education, power and financial sector of the United States for three days and it turns out he is attending his company’s shareholders annual meeting, you will call him a liar. HYPOCRITES!

“Every Presidential candidate must be held by the same standards. Their words must match their actions. We must stop playing the ostrich when it comes to who we support. A shareholders meeting is different from understudying country’s sectors.”

However, reactions from Twitter users appeared to be in support of Obi who is gaining political acceptance among Nigerian youths across the country.

One of the reactions from FS Yusuf @FS_Yusuf_ said: “Come on, what sort of lame and no-brainer conclusion are you making here!? AFEXIMBANK has contributed immensely in several developmental project in Egypt’s power sector, they’ve also invested in SE region of Nigeria. @PeterObi trip to Egypt at this auspicious time when AFREXIM is holding its summit, isn’t any shady action.

“He noted in his tweet, he would be engaging in other activities. So if he is deciding to be at d sideline of the event to understudy strategy frameworks that could be replicated here, I don’t see what you have busted abeg. Try rest.”

Another reaction from Orji Williams Uguru @orjiguru tweeted: “According to @PeterObi he clearly stated he’s going to Egypt for the understudy, among other things of which what you just stated could be one of them. What exactly has been busted?”

Afreximbank, coined from its name African Export–Import Bank is a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank. It is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. Afreximbank’s vision is to be the trade finance bank for Africa.

The Bank, which was established in Abuja, Nigeria in October, 1993 by African Governments, African private and institutional investors has posted on its website that the AGM will be held in the New Administrative Capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt from 15 to 18 June 2022.

The theme of the AGM is “Realising the AfCFTA Potential in the post COVID-19 Era—Leveraging the power of the youth.”