•Seeks state of emergency on security

By Boluwaji Obahopo,LOKOJA

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has advised the Federal government to reopen the nation’s universities without further delay, even as it pleaded with the government to declare a state of emergency on the insecurity challenges ravaging the country.

In a communiqué at the 3rd Session of the 4th Synod of the Diocese of Ijumu, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion held at the Emmanuel Anglican Church, Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, signed by the Diocesan Bishop, Rt Revd Dr Paul Olarewaju Ojo, the church observed with dismay the deteriorating security situation in the nation particularly the destructive activities of Boko Haram, Bandits and the incessant farmer/Herders clashes which have limited food security in the country.

According to the Communique, “the ugly security challenges are solely responsible for the increase in the prices of food and other essential commodities of life.”

On the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, it said “Synod noticed in utter dismay the incessant ASUU strikes and the negative impact on the life of our youth now and in the future. Synod therefore encourages the Government and ASUU to amicably resolve their grievances and re open our Universities for a sincerely serious academic works.

The Communiqué pointed out that “The economy of Ijumu Local Government is highly ill -affected by the lack of industrialization and agro allied products despite being in abundant supply everywhere in Okunland particularly in Ijumu land.”