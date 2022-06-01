By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, region 14, Akwa Ibom State has requested the collaboration of the Independent National Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, for its members.

The Regional Coordinator of Region 14 Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) Engr. Peter Inyang, made the request yesterday during interaction of his team with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State Mr. Mike Igini, at the INEC state headquarters Uyo.

Inyang explained that the RCCG Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) was created in January 2022 to coordinate the affairs and activities of its members interested interested in seeking political offices among others.

He listed other objectives to include creating

awareness and sensitization of RCCG members for effective political participation, mobilising members to register and play their own roles including collecting their PVCs and to register in any political party of their choice.

His words: “One of the major challenges is that, even with the large membership base RCCG has in Akwa Ibom State, a lot of our members who are eligible to vote do not have PVCs.

“This is partly due to the difficulty in obtaining one, coupled with previous attitude of general apathy to politics. Again, the recently announced deadline for registration for PVCs is 30th June 2022 makes it more difficult.

“Consequently, fulfilling our key objective which is to facilitate registration, collection of PVCs by/for RCCG members and encourage them to participate in the voting process in 2023, is a very difficult task.

“Hence, the need for collaboration with your good office in the following areas are imperative. We request that registration centre be set up in each of the 13 RCCG Provinces in Akwa Ibom State to expedite registration and collection of PVCs by members.

“Also we humbly request that, INEC officials visit each of the RCCG Provinces in Akwa Ibom State for education, sensitization and awareness of RCCG members’ civic and moral obligations to partake in elections”

Responding, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mike Igini thanked the RCCG team for the initiative, saying that the commission has actually been looking forward to such collaboration, given the fact that the 2023 elections is around the corner.

Igini noted that it was important that the citizens get actively involved in electroral processes stressing that issues that affects human life, socially, politically, everything were all embedded in politics and political process.

“If you don’t participate, given that all these issues are embedded in politics and political processes, you will be completely excluded in terms of their internal and external outcome.

“So the subject of this engagement, no doubt is one that is so important in terms of its significance as we approach the 2023 elections.You talked about how we could partner, work together in terms of Voter and Civic Education, Cvic and voters education is a multi-stakeholders responsibility.

“All other stakeholders, everybody, more than ever before, given what is going on in the country, must come together to ensure that the 2023 election should be one that all adults of full age and competent understanding qualified to vote, get themselves registered”, Igini advised.