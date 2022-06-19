.

…“Thanks for being an amazing dad”

By – Joy Mazoje

Nigeria’s number one rapper, Olamide Adedeji also known as Badoo has earned a sweet father’s day message from his adorable wife, Adebukunmi.

Adebukunmi who is a mother of two took to her social media platform to share a photo of her husband with an astonishing caption, expressing her love and appreciation.

She wrote: Happy Father’s Day my love, thanks for being an amazing dad, we love you so much.

It was gathered that Adebukunmi also celebrated Olamide’s birthday with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

The post reads: “Happy birthday Hub star, my amazing support system and cheerleader , I wish you all the good things life has to offer and more , grow in good health,wisdom , knowledge and understanding. We love you, Papi”

Adebukunmi is the mother of Olamide’s two sons, Maximilian Boluwatife and Tunrepin Myles Adedeji.