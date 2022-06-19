.

“Thanks for being an amazing dad”

By – Joy Mazoje

Nigeria’s number one rapper, Olamide Adedeji also known as Badoo has earned a sweet father’s day message from his adorable wife, Adebukunmi.

Adebukunmi who is a mother of two took to her social media platform to share a photo of her husband with an astonishing caption, expressing her love and appreciation.

She wrote: Happy Father’s Day my love, thanks for being an amazing dad, we love you so much.

It was gathered that Adebukunmi also celebrated Olamide’s birthday with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

The post reads: “Happy birthday Hub star, my amazing support system and cheerleader , I wish you all the good things life has to offer and more , grow in good health,wisdom , knowledge and understanding. We love you, Papi”

Adebukunmi is the mother of Olamide’s two sons, Maximilian Boluwatife and Tunrepin Myles Adedeji.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.