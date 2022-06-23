Raphinha

By Emmanuel Okogba

Leeds United have placed a £65m price tag on winger, Raphinha following increased interest from top European clubs.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona and lately Chelsea have inquired about the availability of the Brazilian who only joined the Yorkshire club in 2020.

Arsenal had their initial bid rejected and Chelsea made contact through Todd Boehly. Raphinha has two years left on his contract and the club is looking at making the most from a transfer.

A move to any of the listed clubs guarantees European football for the Brazil international.

According to football transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, “Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee.

“Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message.”

Fabrizio also says that Raphinha had given his ‘green light’ to Barcelona as a priority for months, but is now really open to listening to English clubs.

The 25-year-old played a crucial role in Leeds escaping relegation last season.