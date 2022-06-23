By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said that the revenue generated by the Federal Government from rail transport rose year-on-year (YoY) by 136 per cent to N6.02 billion in 2021 from N2.55 billion in 2020.

In its ‘Rail Transportation Data Report’ for 2021 released yesterday, NBS also explained that the revenue figure for 2021 comprises N5.70 billion generated from passengers, N317.57 million generated from goods and N66.80 million generated from other income receipts.

The report stated further: “The rail transportation data for 2021 showed that a total of 2,714,458 passengers travelled via train compared to 1,020,368 passengers recorded in 2020, representing a 166.03 per cent rise.

“Similarly, a total of 168,301 tons of goods were transported in 2021 as against 87,440 recorded in 2020, showing a growth rate of 92.48 per cent.

“Total revenue generated from passengers in 2021 was N5.70 billion, higher by 226.44 per cent than the N1.75 billion recorded in 2020.

“In addition, revenue generated from goods in 2021 amounted to N317.57 million, higher by 12.87 per cent compared to N281.35 million in 2020.”