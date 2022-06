Joel Cambell has given Costa Rica the lead in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against New Zealand. He scored just two minutes into the game.

Just like Peru, Costa Ricans are here in their numbers but they are not as loud as the Peruvians who drummed and danced ceaselessly for 120 minutes. Peru were beaten 5-4(penalties).

Costa Rica and New Zealand are gunning for the last spot for the World Cup finals. The match is now 13 minutes old.