By Jeremiah Urowayino

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has decried the insecurity in South- East states, especially Anambra.

According to the organisation the carnage being experienced in Anambra is unacceptable, so also the sit-at-home curfew which has become counterproductive to the industrious spirit of the people and the economy of the region.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement, ‘Arresting the Carnage in Anambra’ condemned recent killings in the state noting that “horrors of murder, infanticide, violence, destruction of properties and instituting the reign of terror has absolutely nothing to do with the democratic rights of the people of South-East to raise awareness of the plight of the region with years of government neglect.”

Owoaje expressed displeasure with the way “criminal elements hiding under the legitimate demand for self-determination by the people are poisoning the waters with a violent criminal enterprise that has no benefit for the progressive cause of the people of the Southeast.”

“The National Association of Seadogs is saddened by these spates of violence and lawlessness being perpetrated in Anambra and other parts of South-East. It is repugnant, totally unacceptable and must be stopped. It is frustrating the legitimate cause of improving the welfare and wellbeing of the vibrant Southeastern Nigeria. It is increasingly becoming counterproductive to the urgent need to address the concerns that the people of Southeastern Nigeria genuinely have with regards to their place in

Nigeria,” he added.

Owoaje, while recalling the lamentations of Governor Charles Soludo that Anambra loses N20billion every Monday the sit-at-home curfew is enforced pointed out that the financial cost on ordinary citizen and its disastrous effect on living conditions, business investment and growth cannot be discounted.

He queried rising insecurity in the region despite huge presence of security operatives stating that government must ensure the adequate protection of lives and property.

Owoaje called on South- East Governors to strengthen the regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, to perform its complementary role with the national and state security agencies in arresting the drift into anarchy in the region.

The statement read in part, “The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) implores the Federal Government to work with stakeholders in Anambra and the South-East to put an end to this mindless violence in the region. In addition to the curfew already imposed by Governor Soludo, new strategies must be devised to fish out these hoodlums and bring them to justice.

“These strategies must be anchored on intelligence gathering with full participation of the people. For the security agencies to gain the full confidence of the traumatised people of the South-East, the Federal Government must tone down the undue militarisation of the region. The stereotyping actions, routine hostile belligerence of security agencies and the unjustifiable profiling of South-Easterners only succeed to alienate the ordinary innocent citizens of the South-East who just want to go about their normal entrepreneurial and industrious lives. This must end and the people of South-East Nigeria must not be treated as a conquered people or second class citizens but as partners in the task of restoring peace and lawfulness to a beleaguered region,” he added.