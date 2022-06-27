By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—Following the directive by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN that all churches under its umbrella should set aside June 26 as Permanent Voters Card, PVC, Sunday, as part of efforts to raise awareness on the importance of their democratic right and responsibility to register and vote for the candidate of their choice, participation of churches was relatively low yesterday.

A visit to some churches in Lagos revealed that majority of them didn’t talk about PVC or anything related to election, while some contended that the sensitization had taken place long before the national body’s directive.

Some of the churches visited are The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, National Headquarters, Ebute Metta; Foursquare Gospel Church, Jibowu; Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Oyingbo; RCCG Lagos province 65, Jibowu; God’s Word Fire and Life Living Church; Foursquare Gospel Church Oyingbo among others.

Amember of RCCG National Headquarters, Mrs. Abidemi Idowu, disclosed that the church used to encourage members to get their PVCs on a regular basis, saying “I also expected to see some activities related to PVC today, that is why I come with my PVC.

”But I was surprised that nothing of such happened. Maybe because they use to sensitize members on a regular basis to get our PVC, may be that is why they didn’t talk about it today.”

At MFM, Oyingbo, the situation was not different, as a member, Stephen Igbayilola, who spoke with our correspondent said that he was skeptical about whether to come church or not since he didn’t have PVC.

He said: What my friend told me was that if I don’t have PVC, they will not allow me to enter church today (yesterday)

“So I didn’t want to come at the initial stage, but since I have made up my mind that I won’t be absent from church this year, I summon the courage to come. But to my surprise, nothing related to PVC was mentioned in church.”

Reacting to the development, the national body of PFN said the idea behind the exercise was to ensure that Christians participated in election process, stressing “we don’t want to sit on the fence while some people decide who leads us.”

The National Secretary of PFN, Bishop Cosmas Ilechukwu, admitted the low participation by churches, even as he admitted that the notice was too short.

“We know that there won’t be massive compliance today because the best time pastors have access to their members is on Sunday and we didn’t have a Sunday between the time this instruction was given and today (yesterday).

“We think registration will end June 30, so we did it suddenly, now that INEC has extended registration date, we are going to fix another date to carry out the exercise.

“In some churches in Delta State and other parts of the country, we received messages of compliance and people with PVC showed it to the congregation, while those yet to register were encouraged to do so. This exercise is going to be repeated in the next couple of weeks to make sure people get involved.

“We understand that the participation was very low today, so we give them opportunity to take advantage of extension in registration by INEC to go out and be registered. We are going to do it again to make sure every Christian of age get registered.”

On his part, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, said the Christian body doesn’t regulate the activities of churches.

According to him, every church has the rules and regulations guiding its activities.

“So concerning the PVC, we cannot say it is right or wrong to compel people but what we are saying is that every Christian must get PVC. It’s a tool we need to get the right person to direct the affairs of the country. But churches have their own approach or style on how to go about it.”

Speaking through his spokesperson, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN president expressed gladness about the extension of registration time, even as he admonished INEC to relax the registration and ensure availability of more capturing machines.

“We are happy that INEC has extended the time for registration, this is an opportunity for many who have not registered to do so. We are also calling on INEC to do what will facilitate the process of registration because a lot of people complained of going to INEC registration center more than four times without being captured.

“So INEC should look into the process. They should relax the process and if the capturing machines are not enough, they should increase it, so that as many people as possible that want to be registered can be captured.

”Many Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and tribal affiliations, are yet to be captured and this is not good for our democracy.”