.

. Youths give govt 7-day ultimatum to relocate cattle market

. Demand removal of military checkpoints

By Steve Oko

Isuochi youths in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Wednesday took to the streets to protest incessant kidnappings by suspected herdsmen in the area.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Kidnapped Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche and two other clerics were freed after a payment of N100 million ransom.

The irate youths numbering over 500 stormed the Umunneochi Council headquarters at Nkwoagu Isuochi where they conveyed their grievances to the Council Chairman.

Decked in black attires and chanting war songs the embittered youths decried the menacing activities and atrocities of herdsmen in the area.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as:”Enough is enough”, ” Garki cattle market must go”, ” Army should open Ihube/Isuochi road”, among others.

Voicing the grievances of the protesters at the Council headquarters, Comrade Divine Uche, said that youths of Umunneochi would no longer tolerate continued harassment, torture and Kidnappings for ransom by herdsmen in the area.

The youths accused security agents especially the Army of not doing much to checkmate the murderous herdsmen on the prowl in the area.

They demanded immediate relocation of Lokpanta regional cattle market where they alleged, provides cover for the criminals instead of deterring them.

The youths also demanded that the military checkpoint at Lomara junction be removed and the barricade by the soldiers blocking the Ihube/Isuochi road cleared without delay so that motorists will be plying the route again.

According to them, the presence of the military checkpoint at the area has not stopped kidnappings and other criminal activities of herdsmen, rather abductions for ransom go on with impunity under the nose of the the security agents at the area.

The youths vowed that if after seven days their demands were not met, they might be forced to take laws into their hands to protect their people against criminal herders on the prowl in the area.

Adding her voice, Mrs Chetachi Obi-Nwoke, said that the locals now live in fear of herdsmen who have been terrorising the people.

She challenged security agencies to rise to the occasion to avoid angry youths taking law into their hands.

Responding, Chief of Staff to the Council Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Azubuike, who said his boss had gone to Umuahia for a security meeting with the Governor, thanked the youths for their peaceful comportment and promised to convey their grievances to the Chairman.

He noted with concern, the atrocities of herdsmen in the area and the docility of security agencies.

He expressed sadness that the efforts of the Council to open up the Ihube/Isuochi road was being frustrated by the soldiers at Lomara military checkpoint who insist that the Council must first complete a perimeter fencing of their post there.

According to him the Council has done over 80% of the work but regretted that the soldiers have continued to frustrate efforts to complete the project.

He alleged that cement bought by the Council for the work was even destroyed by rain due to the hostile attitude of the soldiers.

The Chief of Staff said that the Council was already overwhelmed by the security challenges in the area, and appealed to both the State and Federal Government to come to their rescue.

When contacted the Spokesman, 14 Brigade Ohafia Lt. I. Omale said he was in conference.

As at the time of filing this report he was yet to revert.

Insecurity has almost become a phenomenon in Abia North especially around Umunneochi-Isuikwuato- Okigwe axis, a sad development, many blame on the presence of the Cattle Regional market, where they allege, some of the perpetrators are habouring.

But leaders of the Cattle market have always denied the allegation that criminals are being haboured in the market.