The APC Youth Wing in Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday barricaded the office of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC o along Udo Udoma Street to protest against the alleged high-handedness of the State INEC REC Mr. Mike Igini and calling for his redeployment from the state for for peace and fair-play in the forthcoming general elections.

At a peaceful protest staged in the early hours of today, the APC Youth Wing wielded protest posters which read “Mike Igini must go; Mike Igini is the new Anini in Nigeria; Mike Igini is highly compromised”,

Stating their demand that the INEC States REC, Mr. Igini must leave. Mr. Ubokobong Umoh who itemized the wrong-doings of Igini maintained that few days ago, Igini granted Arise TV interview and said categorically that the judgment of the Federal High Court, authenticating the Stephen Ntokepo-led APC of the State was obtained fraudulently. “We deem that statement very indicting and insulting on the integrity of the Nigerian Judiciary.”

Consequently, Umoh called on the NBA and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe that statement by the highly compromised Mike Igini.

He further submitted that the political parties in Akwa Ibom State have tolerated Mike Igini enough; noting that his favoritism of the PDP against other parties in the state is beyond day-light robbery. He alleged for instance, that no member of the APC was recruited as ad-hoc staff during the 2019 elections in Akwa Ibom State. According to the APC Youth Leader, Igini ensured that on submission of forms for ad-hoc recruitment, he quizes you through his cronies in the INEC Office to know which party you belong. Once he is sure you are APC member, your forms are trashed. It is on record that while PDP members formed 95% of ad-hoc staff, no APC member was recruited for that same election in the state except by mistake.

In a press statement issued by the Coalition of Akwa Ibom Youth Groups of the APC, they noted that they are aggrieved by the “conduct and utterances” of Mr. Igini, whom they described as having “Partisan inclinations” heavily against the APC. The press release was signed by more than thirty prominent Youth Leaders of the Party in the State.

However, Engr. Clement Awakessien told Newsmen that the sins and official blunders of Igini has become intolerable “We draw the attention of all well meaning citizens of the world, lovers and practitioners of true democratic ethos that Mr. Mike Igini, an employee of INEC, highly compromised should leave Akwa Ibom

State. “We can no longer bear his shenanigan, and vituperations any further,” Awakessien maintained.

“More than often, he is not only seen everywhere with factional and parallel party Officers of the PDP but also seen hobnobbing at odd hours. One really wonders if Igini really knows that he is an INEC REC because of his in clandestine mode”.

“That should Igini fail, neglect or refuse to take our demands seriously, he should be held liable and should have himself to blame for any electoral violence and acrimonies that may arise in Akwa Ibom State.”

The coalition of the APC Youth Groups maintained; “Our long tolerance for unambiguous abuse of office should not be taken for granted again by INEC. On this note, we demand that in the interest peace and fairplay, Igini should leave Akwa Ibom State immediately.

On his part Obong Emmanuel Amama said the APC youths are not taking it again because Mr Igini has betrayed all sentiments that he is on a “contractual deal” to sing the dunc dimittis of the APC in Akwa Ibom State before he is fulfilled. Good enough, his antics has been known, his vituperations, his open hatred by utterances are what we cannot cope again. He has no option but to leave Akwa Ibom State within the 72hrs ultimatum given him to save the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria.