Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, who is one of the frontline protegees of Prophet TB Joshua, has issued an emotional message of remembrance to celebrate the founder of SCOAN.

The founder of the Abuja-based SHILOH WORD CHAPEL, in a statement he personally signed, said:

“ It’s exactly one year since you transited into glory. No Replacement for you Worldwide We Miss You. Your impact on Christendom and humanity is indelible. You were a leader par excellence, a father to many, an embodiment of love and charity, a preacher, a mentor, a prophet, and a visionary.

“The God’s General On LOVE, my mentor, Prophet TB Joshua. We remember you today Papa. We here on earth are left to carry on your legacies. Your memories remain blessed as stated in the scripture. We love you.”

“No doubt the void left behind by the spiritual leader, whose passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria and all over the world, will be hard to fill.

“I personally encourage our mummy in the lord, the wife of my mentor Prophetess Evelyn Joshua for moving on with the legacy of my father in all aspects. Mummy, I celebrate your courage in charity works, providing leadership for the Emmanueltv and SCOAN spiritual activities. God will back you up till the end, be lifted.”

Prophet Samuel, however, urged the congregation to take solace in the fact that Prophet TB Joshua contributed immensely to the growth of the church and the larger society through the millions of lives he touched positively.

T.B Joshua

In 1987, T.B. Joshua founded The Synagogue Church of All Nations under the bridge linking Ejigbo and Egbe in Lagos State, with just a few members.

The church later grew to have a large number of members within and outside Nigeria, Africa, and Latin America.

T.B. Joshua, Nigerian pastor, televangelist, philanthropist, leader, and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) passed on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the age of 57.

Popularly known as Prophet T.B. Joshua, he was one of the most controversial and “enigmatic’’ Nigerian pastors of our time, especially with his preaching style and records of miracle performances.