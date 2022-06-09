Now more than ever, the promise of a greener and more sustainable future is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. With the destruction of farming lands, the seemingly unstoppable rise of pollution levels, humanity’s growing encroachment into nature’s wild and untamed places, the ongoing mass burning of fossil fuels, and the wanton waste of consumer culture, our planet is in dire straits.

Yet, all is not lost. The tide can be turned, and what seems like an inevitable tsunami of destruction can be avoided. But it takes diligence, discipline, patience, awareness, strength, resolve, innovation, and a willingness to think outside the box. It also takes cutting-edge companies like Fohse, who are building a better future and disrupting cannabis farming with their LED technology.

With more and more states legalizing cannabis, the industry is enjoying a state of unprecedented growth. Yet it has still failed to address an internal problem that has plagued the industry for some time now, and that is the use of sustainable, efficient, and greener lighting. For years, cannabis farmers, regardless of the size of their operations, have relied on old, inefficient, and environmentally detrimental lighting sources to grow their crops.

LED grow lights have long been considered a greener alternative, but until now, no company has found a way to produce LED lights that are both energy efficient and productive. After years of research and development, the tech company Fohse has not only hit upon the holy grail of cannabis farming, but their product looks set to turn the industry on its head with the promise of a greener future.

Co-founder and CEO of Fohse, Brett Stevens, explained, “Many people don’t realize, but just as the sun nurtures all life on earth, lighting powers the entire cannabis industry. Without it, the ecosystem of any cannabis farm cannot function. Any farm is a delicate balance of variables, but good quality lighting is the engine that keeps it ticking over and running smoothly.

As such, with major investment across the board flooding the industry and the unprecedented growth of expansion in cannabis farms, the future for the industry must be as green as possible. Cannabis is a green product in every sense of the word, and for the industry to fail the whole world in its hour of need would be unforgivable. We believe fiercely in moving the industry forward while, at the same time, contributing to a greener future. In other words, we’ve seen the light, and we’re spreading the word.”