By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A suspected escapee of Imo prison break, Mr Justice Anukam, yesterday, allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death at Umuejechi Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state.

It was gathered that the suspect accosted the pregnant woman, who was reportedly returning from church service, demanding money.

Read Also: Who will end foreign money in Nigeria’s elections?

An eyewitness said the victim reportedly refused to give the suspect money and “before you know it, the suspect stabbed the woman and she fell and bled to death.

“As a result of the death of the woman, angry youths in the area fell on the suspect using all kinds of weapons to inflict injuries on him.

“The situation got worse when the police officers from the Ihiagwa Divisional police station came to rescue the suspect and were resisted by the mob, who insisted that they would set the suspect ablaze.”

The eyewitness added that after several interventions and intense argument, the police officers were able to rescue the suspect and took him to the police station for further investigation.

Vanguard News