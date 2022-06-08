.

By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

Founder of the Reset Nigeria Initiative, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has won the presidential primaries of the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

He was able to defeat his counterpart Mrs. Ruby Issac with over 66 votes and Ruby Issac was only able to pull 4 votes.

There were about 74 accredited delegates, however only 70 voted.

Recall that a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, ought to have been part of the presidential aspirants, but he withdrew from the race, saying that he suspended his ambitions to unite the youths.

Details later…