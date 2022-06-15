The media aide of Primate Elijah Ayodele, Osho Oluwatosin has clarified rumour making rounds that the prophet prophesied victory for the candidate of the SDP in the Ekiti governorship election, Segun Oni, coming up on Saturday, 18th Of June, 2022.

In a statement sent to this publication, Osho Oluwatosin described the rumours as false and the work of mischief makers who want to use the personality of the man of God to score cheap goals. He explained that the only time the prophet talked about Segun Oni’s chances in the election was to warn him against contesting after he decamped to SDP. Oluwatosin denied signing such a statement.

The statement reads: “It has been brought to my attention that some political commentators have been sharing false information on different whatsapp groups that Primate Ayodele prophesied victory for their candidate in the governorship election coming up on Saturday, 18th Of June, 2022.

It’s so disheartening that some individuals out of the urge to score cheap political goals decided to lie against the man of God by sharing false information that never emanated from the office of the prophet or from his media aide.

Unfortunately, instead of adding advantage and value to their campaign, it will be causing great damage because no man ever lies against men of God and goes scot-free.

To set the record straight, the only time Primate Ayodele spoke about the aspirations of Segun Oni in the governorship election was when he decamped to SDP from PDP. The man of God categorically warned him not to continue with his ambition because it will only lead to waste of money.

Also, Primate Ayodele is known for always giving prophecies ahead of time, he won’t prophesy about an election two days before it will be held.

I want to urge everyone who has seen this false information to kindly disregard it, there is no iota of truth in it and we will always stand by our prophetic statements. Primate Ayodele never prophesied victory for Segun Oni and I, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet’s media aide never issued such a statement.”