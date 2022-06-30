.Gov Sule earmarks N7bn for yearly payment of inherited N50bn debt

By David Odama

IN his resolved  to mend fences with the aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress arising from the the party’s primaries election, governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State has constituted a committee to resolve all pending crisis in the state..

This is even as he has reappointed  his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, as his running mate in the build up to  the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governor announced the reappointment of his running mate when he  received  the leaders of the Alago Nation at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule in a statement issued by his  Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra described his deputy Dr Emmanuel Akabe  as a professional,  loyal obedient and reliable leader who is honest

“I ll swim together with my deputy  till the end of our struggle to fix Nasarawa state”, governor Sule declared

The governor however  called on the  Alago Nation, whom he said is “blessed with an illustrious son”, to stay with the party,  support  the All Progressives Congress in its determination to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

According to the statement, the  Highlight of the visit According to the statement  was the presentation of the nomination form to the reappointed Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe  to  the adminiration  of the chairman of APC  Working Committee,    Dr. John Mamman, and other members of the committee.

