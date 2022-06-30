.

By David Odama

IN his resolved to mend fences with the aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress arising from the the party’s primaries election, governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State has constituted a committee to resolve all pending crisis in the state..

This is even as he has reappointed his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, as his running mate in the build up to the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governor announced the reappointment of his running mate when he received the leaders of the Alago Nation at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra described his deputy Dr Emmanuel Akabe as a professional, loyal obedient and reliable leader who is honest

“I ll swim together with my deputy till the end of our struggle to fix Nasarawa state”, governor Sule declared

The governor however called on the Alago Nation, whom he said is “blessed with an illustrious son”, to stay with the party, support the All Progressives Congress in its determination to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

According to the statement, the Highlight of the visit According to the statement was the presentation of the nomination form to the reappointed Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe to the adminiration of the chairman of APC Working Committee, Dr. John Mamman, and other members of the committee.