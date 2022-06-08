.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Legal luminary and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great democratic leadership which led to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Abuja.

Keyamo in two tweets he authored and shared with our correspondent, said Buhari has provided exemplary leadership in the twilight of his administration, a feat he knocked President Olusegun Obasanjo for being incapable of providing in 2007 for his then Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Keyamo said; “OBJ are you watching? The kind of leadership OBJ failed to give @OfficialPDPNig in 2007 is what PMB just provided for the world to see: complete transparent process to pick a possible successor; no IMPOSITION; NO INTERFERENCE; who’s the democrat now? Congratulations @officialABAT”.

Keyamo also lauded the northern governors forum in the APC for been very sensitive to the complexities of Nigeria by insisting on power-shift to the South.

“The heroes of APC Convention are the Northern Govs who reflected the extreme complexity of Nigeria in their decision to move power down South; and PMB who proved to his disciples that he is everything but what he has been so unfairly accused of. Congratulations again @officialABAT”, Keyamo stated.