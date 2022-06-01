Dear Bunmi,

A few months ago, my best friend’s brother paid a visit to one of the top managers in the office where I work. He didn’t know I work there and was actually glad to see me. He offered me lunch and we had a lovely time.

When he asked where I stayed, I told him. I thought he was just being polite, but you can imagine how surprised I was when I saw him at my doorsteps a few days later. He said he was in the neighbourhood to see a friend.

I invited him in and we ended up sleeping together. Afterwards we both regretted it because he’s married with two young children, and we agreed not to say a word to anyone. The trouble is, I think I might be pregnant, and he’s the father.

I don’t know what to do or where to turn. I can’t tell my friend, as she’d never speak to me again. I haven’t told her brother either.

Susanna, by e-mail.

Dear Susanna,

You have some very tough choices to make. Tell your friend or her brother, and chances are you would break up a family and most of the people connected to this problem would turn you into the enemy. As hard as the fact is, you’re on your own. If you decide to keep the pregnancy, then you would have to raise the baby alone. Even if you decide on a termination, you would be on your own, so to speak.

You need to go for counselling and consult wildly with close friends to arrive at a solution that will cause you less emotional stress. In the meantime, take a pregnancy test before you take