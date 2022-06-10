.

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has urged Christians to pray for Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as he continues to pilot the affairs of the state.

The federal lawmaker who stated this in his goodwill message at the close of the 2022 Annual Pentecost Fasting and Prayer programme at St. Luke’s Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), Kono Town, Khana Local Government Area on Sunday, urged Christians not to relent in their prayers for Governor Wike and the state, adding that ceaseless prayers for those in authority are an express injunction from God.

Rt. Hon. Dekor while lamenting the gang-up and betrayals against Gov. Wike in the just concluded Presidential Primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), charged Christians to pray to God for more strength and wisdom for the governor.

He declared that the gang-up and betrayals against Governor Wike will continue to fail, quoting the book of Isaiah 54:15 which says: “Behold they shall surely gather together, but because their gang-up and betrayals are not by God, whoever shall continue to gather against (Gov. Wike) shall fail”.

Describing Gov. Wike as a bridge-builder, unifier, face of New Nigeria, patriotic and detribalized leader, Rt. Hon. Dekor said Nigerians as a whole will soon celebrate Gov. Wike because of what God will do with him.

The federal lawmaker who is the House Committee Chairman on Host Communities, as well as former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, commended the Pastor and members of the church for putting together a well-attended 7-day prayer and fasting programme tagged ‘Pentecost 2022’ and pledged to support the work of God at all times.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, also a former Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, thanked God for a peaceful and successful PDP Primary elections in Rivers State which saw his emergence as flag bearer for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, even as he promised to continue to put smiles on the faces of members of his constituency.