By Obas Esiedesa

Nigeria’s largest power plant, Egbin Power with 1,050 Megawatts remained out as generation to the national grid failed to improve over the weekend.

Checks by Vanguard yesterday on generation data supplied by the National System Operator showed as at 4pm 16 plants generated a combined 2,168.90MW, down 41 percent from the average generation of 3,685MW recorded on Saturday.

A breakdown of how the plants performed showed that Azura-Edo IPP and Delta Plant were the biggest suppliers with 428MW and 368MW respectively.

Other plants on the grid were: Afam IV & V (40MW), Geregu 277MW, Geregu NIPP 135MW, Ibom Power 72.2MW, Jebba 88MW, 50MW, Olorunsogo NIPP 107MW, Omoku 45.8MW, Omotosho 129MW, Paras Energy 44.2MW, Rivers IPP 159MW, Sapele 54MW, Sapele NIPP 89.8MW and Trans-Amadi 81.40MW.

Expectedly, load allocation to the electricity distribution companies remained abysmal with Ikeja Electric (426MW), Ibadan (390MW), Abuja DisCo (327MW) and Eko DisCo (312MW) receiving the highest allocations.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu had last week attributed the low electricity supply across the country to gas supply challenges.



The Minister in a statement by his media aide, Malam Isa Sanusi explained that the “dip in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment”.



The government noted that the “incident unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.



“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.



“We have been assured that the repair work will be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country”.