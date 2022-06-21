By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police command has confirmed that one of the aides of the popular ‘Zazoo crooner’, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called ‘Portable’, on Tuesday hit a motorcyclist at Iyana Ilogbo area of the State.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incidence in a telephone chat with Vanguard, said the driver was with the singer’s Range Rover jeep.

It was gathered that the driver of the car, who is one of Portable’s associates, was running errands when the sad event happened.

Speaking on the incident, Portable’s manager, Theresa, said the victim died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Theresain a chat with newsmen said, “I’ll be very fast with you because I’m very busy. I was the one that sent one of his boys to go and buy something for me”.

“On their way going, maybe the bike man thought that Portable was the one driving or they wanted to collect money or whatever, but the man drove to the vehicle. That was how they hit the man”.

“They called me. I left where I was with Portable. We went there. The guy that drove the car rushed the man to the hospital. I got to the hospital and transferred N25,000 to them.

“They said N20,000 was for treatment while N5,000 was for X-ray.”

She added that when she got to the hospital, the bike rider was complaining about pains on his back, but his two female passengers were unhurt.

“When I left the hospital, I gave them another N8,000 to take a cab to where they were going to conduct the X-ray. Immediately I left there, I reported to the Divisional Police Officer and the Commissioner of Police”, she added.

“I called DPO Sango and DPO Ifo to explain what happened. After about 10 minutes, they called me back from the hospital that the man had given up”.

“When I got the call, I had to call the boy that was in the scenario to go to the station to report himself. He is at the station as I’m talking to you like this.”

Portable had last week welcomed a child with his lover, Feranmi, and the naming ceremony of the child was scheduled for Tuesday (today).

It would be recalled that the Ogun State Police command, on Monday, ordered the ‘Portable’ to report himself to any nearest police station, over allegation of inhuman treatment as contained in a video said to have gone viral.