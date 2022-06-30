The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said singer, Habib Okikiola, also known as Portable has reported at the command’s headquarters Eleweran on Wednesday 29th of June 2022.

This followed an order by the police that he should report himself at the nearest police station for assaulting a young man known as DJ Chicken, in a viral video.

According to a police statement, the Zazu singer arrived in Eleweran at 5pm with his father and his manager, after which he was taken to the Public Complaints Bureau office by the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole.

Oyeyemi said Portable ”was interrogated about his role in the assault meted out to the boy in the video.

However, he informed that Portable has been released to a reliable surety because the offence committed is bailable; adding that the strike action ongoing in the state has affected the courts.

Meanwhile, the assaulted victim has also been invited to come state his own side of the story to enable the command complete her investigation on time.