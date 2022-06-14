This edition of Port Harcourt Magazine Awards is scheduled to hold on Friday, the 26th of August 2022.

The prestigious award night has swiftly become an epoch reward for excellence as it quickly gained prominence as the main yardstick for measuring hardwork. Especially for individuals and brands in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Port Harcourt Magazine Awards began in 2021, and she has capitalized on the goodwill “Port Harcourt Magazine” has built over her formative years. While the magazine has been awarded numerous times as the most trending and veritable magazine brand in the Niger Delta, her award ceremony is burgeoning to gain several recognitions within the Niger Delta region.

7 Things to Expect from Port Harcourt Magazine Awards 2022

1. Its a Vogue Edition

This edition, just like the name implies will be responsible to place attendee’s at the apex of award ceremonies, no longer within the region but the country at large. Directly, every nominee, recipient, partner and sponsor will benefit enormously from the popularity of Port Harcourt Magazine.

2. Black is the Theme Colour

In the world of fashion, black has been the poignant colour that remains in vogue, day in day out. Hence, our theme colour for this season is black as guests are expected to exude the elegance through fashion, dressed in black.

3. World class Red carpet moments

For this edition of Port Harcourt Magazine, whoever is absent at the red carpet had practically missed major moments of the event. However, our event planners are preparing a world class red carpet moment with all the charms, the glitz and glamour totally different from the ones you might have experienced in this part of the world.

4. Attend and Earn Money

One of our special partners, Fare Deal Travels & Tours is giving out 119.95 USD cash price to the best dressed (male/female). Of course, winners must represent our theme and colour. More giveaways would come as surprises.

5. Strictly by Invitation

All attendees at this year’s PHMA 2022, are exclusively by strict invitation. With over 400 special guests that would be present to witness this auspicious event, online viewers would be in thousands cutting across all her social media platforms.

6. Expect Breathtaking Performances

Electrifying performances, in music, dance, comedy and more will be at the rooftop this edition. With jaw dropping performers and their performances which you wouldn’t forget as there will be a star guest appearance for every guest, to make the night more and more fun and memorable.

7. Your Destiny Helpers would attend.

Truly, there are destiny helpers for everyone on earth, until you meet them, things don’t get better. So, many guests are still grateful for attending the previous edition of the Port Harcourt Magazine Awards, and this year would even be better. Don’t forget to network and connect, especially while at the red carpet.

See you at Port Harcourt Magazine Award 2022. Come, you would attest to the class and prestige of this event that uplifts the pride of the Niger Deltans.