By Henry Umoru

THE ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has lost two Senators. Dauda Jika, Bauchi Central has dumped his party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Also Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, Imo East Senatorial District, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has cross carpeted to the Labour Party, LP.

Both Senators in separate letters addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, conveyed their decision to resign their membership of the APC and PDP, to join the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively.

In his letter, the APC Senator Dauda Jika said, “I hereby wish to notify you of my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) whose ideals are in line with my political aspirations.”

On his part, Onyewuchi said, “I wish to inform Mr. President and distinguished Senators of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

“This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters. “This will enable me participate fully in the movement for a new Nigeria.”

Today’s defection brings the number of APC Senators to 61, with members of PDP put at 40; All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA with 1; NNPP 2 and Young Progressives Party, YPP, 1 member.

The minority parties in the Senate are presently five in number as at yesterday, June 22nd, 2022. They are: PDP; YPP; YPP; APGA; NNPP and LP