As RULAAC inauguates Southwest committee in Ibadan

By Ademola Adegbite

The enactment of the Police Trust Fund 2019 has sparked off controversy, as relevant stakeholders including police and others hold divergent opinions.

The Act that aimed at enhancing the operations of the Police came under scrutiny, weekend, in Ibadan during the inauguration of the CSO-PTF Support and Oversight Group for South west zone, organized by Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, who was represented by the Chief State Council, Barrister Deborah Oluyemisi Collins, said the enactment of the PTF Act might force other security agencies in Nigeria to demand same.

The commissioner opined that instead of limiting the fund to the Police, it should have been better to name it Security Trust Fund in order for other security agencies to have access to it.

According to him, there is need for the Federal government to take cue from what is going on in Lagos state, especially the setting up of the Security Trust Fund as against the Federal government Police Trust Fund Act with a limited scope.

“The Lagos Security Trust Fund encourages active participation of donor agencies not its scope. The Act allows the Fund to be channeled into other security areas.” He explained.

In his own view, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone X1, AIG Joseph Mukun, whose message was delivered by Officer-in-Charge of Legal Matters, Osun State Police Command, CSP Bukola Fawole said the PTF would go a long way in addressing multifaceted challenges confronting the police nationwide.

Mukun submitted that police have the constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property but it is sad to note that the same institution lacks the manpower and equipment to discharge its duty.

The police boss noted that with the signing of the PTF Act, the institution would be able to discharge its function as enshrine in the constitution.

In his address, the Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the project was designed to address the persistent problem of police brutality and human rights violations by the police.

“Globally, police institutions have come under scrutiny and concerns about the delivery of their mandate, especially on the issue of extrajudicial killings and the use of force beyond permissible levels by police officers across the globe.

“The year 2020 witnessed massive global outrage, protests and upheavals precipitated by impunity of police brutality. The public outcry in the US following the killing of a black African-American- George Floyd sparked a reaction by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the United States and across the world to restrain the powers of the police.” Nwanguma stressed.

