By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has apprehended its personnel, one Sergeant James Aondona, posted to the Katsina-Ala Area Command for culpable homicide after he allegedly shot and killed a truck assistant, Mr. Aondohemba Terkula following an argument over illegal levy also known as ‘settlement’.

It was gathered from an eyewitness that the murder of the victim sparked angry protest by youths of the town who took over the highway but were prevailed upon by the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Dioceses to allow peace reign.

According to the source, the deceased was shot dead on Sunday afternoon after his truck which was conveying goods from Anyiin in Logo LGA was flagged down by the Police at a checkpoint in Katsina-Ala and he allegedly failed to part with N3,000 illegal levy.

The eye witness said, “we learnt that the Police allegedly collects a levy of N3,000 from truck drivers who convey farm produce out of the area when fully loaded; and if not fully loaded they pay N1,500 at the checkpoint.

“In this particular case, the victim and his driver were flagged down, and the truck assist went and gave the Police officer N1,500 and told him that the truck was not fully loaded. An argument ensued between them and the Police man shot and killed him.

“The incident sparked angry protests by youths in Katsina-Ala including truck drivers who took over the roads demanding instant justice. But it was the Bishop of Katsina-Ala Catholic Dioceses who stepped in to ensure there was peace.

“As we speak there is tension in Katsina-Ala town but security has been beefed up in the town to forestall the breakdown of law and order because the people are angry.”

Confirming the development in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Cathrine Anene, assured that the justice would be done in the matter as investigation into the issue had already commended.

Part of the statement read, “Benue State Police Command has arrested Sgt. James Aondona in connection with the case of Culpable Homicide received at Kastina-Ala Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that 26th June 26, 2022 at about 12:30pm, Sgt. James Aondona was properly briefed on his schedule of duty and posted to an observation point at Ngibo, Kastina-Ala LGA.

“He decided to engage in an altercation with Mr. Aondohemba Terkula (the deceased) which led to loss of life. The corpse has been deposited at General Hospital, Kastina-Ala.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass has condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officer involved and ordered that further investigation be carried out.

“He assures the good people of the state that justice will be served as disciplinary procedure has commenced for onward prosecution.”