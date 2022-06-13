The man that was shot hospitalised.

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—The Nigeria Police Force has ordered Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, to conduct investigation into the alleged shooting of two fun-seekers by five Police escorts attached to the popular musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

The shooting occurred on June 8, 2022, at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Force Headquarters spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, in his tweet, yesterday, said the escorts have been identified, arrested and detained over their misconduct.

The escorts were said to have shot two fun-seekers, Irebami Lawrence and another simply identified as Tolu.

However, the spokesperson in the tweet said the Force Headquaters has ordered the CP to forward the result of the investigation for appropriate action.

It was learnt that on that fateful day, the musician and five police escorts visited the club at about 4 am unknown to them that the ugly incident will occur.

On arrival, four of the escorts were said to have waited at the entrance of the club house while the fifth, who was in mufti, escorted the musician to his VIP seat in company of three women.

Vanguard gathered that while the clubbing was in top gear, the musician spotted another woman whom he made advances at. Unfortunately, her husband who was present, was said to have rebuffed the musician, asking him to keep off.

This was said to have led to argument between the man’s friends and Burna Boy’s team, which resulted in the alleged shooting of two fun-seekers while the musician fled the scene on realising what transpired but the Police, thereafter, arrested and detained the escorts.

CSP Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest to Vanguard, saying investigation into the matter has since commenced. He assured members of the public that the matter will be unravelled.

He said: “We have commenced investigation into this matter. The policemen have been identified and arrested. They have been detained immediately after the incident.

“The IGP has ordered the CP Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, to conclude his investigation and forward report for necessary action.”