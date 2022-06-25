.

The Police Command in Anambra, on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man. Sunday Nwadiagha, for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Awka, the police said in collaboration with other security agencies, the suspect, who hailed from Eyiba area of Ebonyi, was arrested about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, at Nkwelle Awkuzu community.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra, who signed the statement, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was caught in the act at the victim’s farm in Nkwelle Awkuzu.

“The suspect’s arrest followed an alarm raised by the old woman, which attracted the attention of passers-by and neighbours who rushed to the scene and caught the culprit”, he stated.

Ikenga added that before his arrest and handover to the police, an angry mob had already gathered and beaten Nwadiagha to a pulp.

The PPRO, however, said both the victim and the suspect had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the spokesman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Echeng Echeng, has reiterated the command’s campaign against mob action by members of the public, who always take the laws into their hands by administering jungle justice on suspected criminals.

“The public should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended.

“This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigations into the nefarious activities of suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws,” Ikenga stated.