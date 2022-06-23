.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have killed a bandit and recovered arms and ammunition in the Giwa Local Government area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige said in a statement on Thursday evening that “the ongoing offensive against criminal elements by Police operatives under the untiring Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Y.A Ayoku psc(+), mni has once again yielded a positive result with one bandit neutralised, the recovery of an AK49 assault rifle, locally fabricated long-range revolver with its twelve (12) polymer cased cartridges and one operational motorcycle.”

According to him, ” the tactical operation came via a distress call received in the early hours of 23rd June 2022 at about 0730hrs that some armed bandits were sighted along Galadimawa Kidandan road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. Their movement was strongly suspected to be of their usual heinous mission. In a bid to truncate such a mission, the CP immediately ordered for deployment of strong nearby force to the location for a possible engagement and restoration of safety.”

“The Operatives engaged the hoodlums with clinical precision and succeeded in countering the bandits’ mission as they were compelled to retreat into the forest with some sustaining bullet injuries while one other was gunned down, his AK49 assault rifle and operational motorcycle recovered. Equally, a locally fabricated long-range revolver with its 12 polymer cased cartridges was recovered when search of the area was conducted.”

“Meanwhile efforts are geared towards restoring public confidence with rigorous patrol and surveillance of the area in order to prevent any further attack on communities or commuters.”

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command applauded the character and commitment of the Officers aimed at the safety and security of the State. He further tasked them to sustain the recent gains since victory is near where criminality will be a thing of the past,” he said.