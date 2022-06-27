The Police Command in Edo said its personnel on Sunday killed two suspected armed robbers and recovered weapons in Benin.

This is contained in a news bulletin released by the command’s Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu.

Iwegbu said that the suspects were part of a gang of armed robbers that attacked Rubec Oil and Gas Station, located off Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin, in the early hours of Sunday.

“On the receipt of the information, the Commander, Police Crack Team, immediately mobilised a team of police operatives and vigilantes to the scene.

“The armed robbers were later successfully trailed to a different location where they were carrying out another armed robbery operation.

“On sighting the team of security operatives, the armed robbers opened fire on them which led to a gun duel.

“In the process, the superior fire power of the security operatives hit two of the armed robbers while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injury.

“The two suspected armed robbers were taken to the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin city where they were confirmed dead by the doctor and their bodies deposited at the mortuary,” she said.

The police spokesperson said one locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered.

She said that the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Abutu Yaro, has directed that more efforts be made to arrest and prosecute the fleeing members of the robbery gang.

The commissioner reiterated his unwavering commitment to reduce criminal activities in the state.

He appealed to the public for timely information on the movement of criminals. (NAN)