The Police Command in Lagos State said it arrested five persons and impounded 130 motorcycles at Idi-Araba area of Mushin on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Sources, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the arrest and seizures caused a skirmish between commercial motorcyclists and operatives of the taskforce on environmental offences, who were in the area to enforce the ban of okada on some roads.

The Lagos State Government on June 1, began the enforcement of banned motorcycle operations in some locations in the state.

They areas are Apapa, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Surulere and Lagos Mainland.

The authorities had seized thousands of motorcycles, which were now being crushed publicly.

The spokesman said the motorcyclists couldn’t fight because the taskforce operatives went to Idi-Araba well prepared.

“They were just causing a scene after taskforce left with some of their impounded motorcycles.

“Our men from the Area Command have since been drafted there. Absolutely nothing to worry about.

” The Command assured residents in the area and other places of safety,” he said. (NAN)