By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has rescued the wife of Usman Bappa, Hajiya Habiba at a Motor Park in Maiduguri metropolis, the state capital.

Habiba aged 30 years was abducted on June 11, 2022 by four suspected kidnappers in a house in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

Her husband; before the abduction is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Council Chairman in the state.

Handing over the rescued housewife, yesterday (Thursday). in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed that the abductee was brought to the Metro Division by officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) before reaching the Police Command Headquarters for further action.

According to him, the handing over was to re-join her with her husband and family members in Minna.

On whether a ransom was paid, she said that an undisclosed amount was paid to the kidnappers on June 11, 2022 in Maiduguri.l, after snatching away her cell phone.

Besides, Bappa however stated that a large amount of ransom was paid to the abductors, who are still at large.

The rescued housewife and her husband thanked the police, NURTW and NARTO to enable them return to Minna with the Thursday flight from Maiduguri.