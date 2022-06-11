.

By Biodun Busari

The Police in the Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago have arrested and arraigned a Nigerian man and two others for drug peddling.

The suspects were arrested on Monday as the security operatives seized cocaine worth $500,000 from them and arraigned before a Tobago Magistrate on Thursday and charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, according to Nigeria Abroad.

One of the suspects was also charged with an additional count of trafficking in cocaine arising out of another incident in May 2022.

The newspaper who has not disclosed the identities of the culprits said one of the man was nabbed at Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation Scarborough branch and his interrogation lead to the arrest of two others.

“Around 1:15pm on June 7, officers were at the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation, TTPOST, Scarborough branch (the country’s national courier service) carrying out routine checks on packages when the met a man who allegedly produced two cardboard boxes containing clothing, hair products and cosmetics.

“The box was searched and, in the lining, the officers found six packages containing 547 grams of cocaine valued at $218,800.”

It further states that, “Two other men were subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation. Meanwhile, in the previous incident on May 12, a man went to TTPOST at Wilson Road in Scarborough, where he allegedly posted a box containing a wedding dress and other items, to an address in Australia.”

It also reports that, “On May 18, officers went to a shipping company in El Socorro where they examined a box destined for Australia.

“Concealed in the lining, they allegedly found four packages containing 778 grams of cocaine valued at $311,200.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, TTPS, has disclosed these arrests emphasise its relentless effort to expose and dismantle the transnational organized crime networks involved in the trafficking of cocaine to North America, Europe and other parts of the world.