By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo State Police Command on Saturday arrested two suspects, Mrs Victoria Nwosu, (Stepmother) age 26-year-old and Mr Chimezie Nwosu, (Father) age 30-year-old, for allegedly chaining their 7-year-old boy, Kelechi Nwosu, and dumping him in a room around World area in Owerri, Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said it was a good Samaritan who reported the matter to the police and the command swung into action and arrested the suspects as well as rescued kelechi and two other children.

The police said the children had been taken to a recognized government orange home.

Explaining how it happened, the police said: “Sequel to a report on child Slavery/Abuse received on 17/6/2022 at about 14:00 hours, by the police from a Good Samaritan residing at World Bank Owerri, Imo State.

“The Divison Police Officer (DPO) in Charge of New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, Imo state, swiftly mobilized a team of policemen including the officer Chargerge of Juvenile Welfare Center (JWC ) to the scene at World Bank area.

“On arrival the police operatives went into the identified house where they found a malnourished child, later identified as Kelechi Nwosu, age 7 years, in an uncompleted security post, his two legs chained and locked with two padlocks. The child was immediately rescued alongside two other children-Destiny Nwosu age 11 years and Chinemerie Nwosu age 9 years all looking unkept and malnourished.”

Police further said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was chained by his stepmother Mrs Victoria Nwosu ‘f’ age 26 years. The father of the three children, Mr Chimezie Nwosu ‘m’ age 30 years seeing his wife maltreating the child never showed concern or cautioned his wife. It was also discovered that the three rescued children were left by Mr Victor Nwosu’s estranged wife.”

“On rescuing the children the police operatives immediately rushed them to a nearby government hospital where they were treated and discharged. However, they were later handed over to a government-recognized Orphanage Home were they will be well taken care of pending when their mother is located.

“Meanwhile, the two suspects are presently in police custody undergoing interrogation and they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Police said.