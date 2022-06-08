By Ibrahim Hassan

KADUNA—A kidnapped Chinese expatriate and two others have been rescued by operatives of the Joint police/military team of Operation Puff Adder and Operation Thunder Strike in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the Joint Police/Military team that rescued the victims intercepted a group of armed bandits at Sabon Sara village while attempting to gain access to the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

In a statement, yesterday, spokesman of Kaduna Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, explained that “the operatives observed the suspicious movement of armed bandits and courageously took the battle to them where severe exchange of fire ensued as the bandits scampered for safety and that resulted to the rescue of a kidnapped Chinese expatriate and two others, abandoning eight of their operational motorcycles.

He said the victims have been conveyed to a hospital for medical attention while recovered exhibits are being analyzed.

She said: “Investigation is in progress, while efforts are on to arrest the injured bandits. Given the above success, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Yekini Ayoku applauded the renewed commitment and synergy between the Police and other sister security agencies and encourage officers at all levels to sustain same for the interest of public safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The command is equally calling on the nearby communities and beyond to report any person seen nursing a suspected gunshot injury to the nearest security formation as quick action will be taken.”