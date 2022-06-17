By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

THE Police Academy in Wudil town, Kano State is said to be facing serious challenges that might affect performance of its trainees. The challenges include acute shortage of manpower in both academic and non academic sectors.

The attention of President Muhammad Buhari was drawn to the loads of problems facing the Academy, yesterday, by its Commandant, AIG Abdurrahman Ahmad, during the passing out parade of its fourth Regular Course Cadets. Other deficiencies include “delay in payment of cadets’ stipends or allowances, lack of central sewage system to take care of cadets hostel and and staff quarters.” Ahmad also spoke on the need to complete abandoned Police Reform Projects that include perimeter fence, faculty buildings and lecture theatres. He listed the challenges as “Poor road network and lack of drainages for easy flow of water within the Academy, lack of staff accommodation, desertification leading to destruction of roofs, inadequate power supply and lack of obstacles or training facilities.”

The commandant stated that it wass not hyperbole to state that the annual budgetary allocation of the Nigerian Police Academy was grossly inadequate to finance development projects that will facilitate peaceful learning and a working environment, and appealed for support from government to increase the budget allocation to address the challenges of the Academy which is the first in West

Africa and the second in Africa.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who boasted that his administration has significantly degraded Boko Haram insurgency, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Eastern Security Network, ESN and banditry in some parts of the country also said that Nigeria has moved from fourth to sixth on the international index of nations affected by terrorism.

He said: This administration has also focused on security by repositioning our national securities to perform their duties effectively. We have equally embarked on some crucial changes in their funding structure and mode of operation. In a world, where insecurity is constantly evolving, the enforcement responses have to equally evolve, not just to keep up, but to stay ahead.”

“This administration has signed into law, the new police act to esnure improvement in the welfare and service delivery to reach the best international practices. I commend the effort and resilience of the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies for the giant strides recorded so far in the fight against the prevailing security challenges.”