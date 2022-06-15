By Chris Onuoha

Emerging poet and cultural producer, Samuel Osaze, will unveil his new collection of poems ‘Der Falsche Mond von Yenagoa /The Strange Moon of Yenagoa’ to the public on June 25, 2022 at the Goethe-Institut Nigeria, Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Osaze’s book launch is also the inaugural edition of a new programme of the Goethe-Institut Nigeria, the Goethe-Institut Readers’ Corner.

‘Der Falsche Mond von Yenagoa/The Strange Moon of Yenagoa’ is a collection of old and new poems published in German and English by Akono Verlag, Leipzig (Germany).

As part of the launch, there will be an engaging conversation between the poet and the journalist and writer, Anote Ajeluorou (author of Igho Goes to Farm and Libations for Africa).

The discourse will focus on issues about the Niger Delta region, with unrelenting oil exploitation that continues to despoil the ecosystem and impact negatively on the people, since the discovery of oil in the 1950s.

Osaze and Ajeluorou will also delve into other thematic concerns in the collection like police brutality and the performative nature of African oral literature and how the past could be used to shape the present and how the past and present coalesce to forge a truly independent and self-reliant Africa.