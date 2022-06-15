By Steve Oko

The family of the Kidnapped medical doctor in Abia State, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha, has appealed to his captors to be merciful and release him.

Professor Iweha was abuducted in front of his house on Sunday, June 6 while returning from church service.

Speaking with Vanguard, the first son of the family, Mr Chukwudi Iweha, said the family had been deeply traumatized since the incident occurred.

He confirmed that his father, an ardent Methodist Church member was returning from church when the Kidnappers abuducted him in front of their house.

Chukwudi who spoke with emotion-laden voice appealed to his captors to have mercy on the 74-year old medical practisioner and head of the family.

” My father is innocent, he has no problems with anybody, he is not a politician but has been living a life of service to humanity.

” I appeal to his captors to please release him so will not die in captivity because of his health and age.

” Since his abduction the family has been devastated. We are in deep agony. We need dad back”.

Asked if they had established contact with the abductors, he said that the last contact with the abductors was on Monday last week, adding that ever since then, they have not called again.

Chukwudi appealed to Government to please expedite action towards securing the release of his father so he would be re-united with the family.

” Government should please do everything possible to ensure the release of my father”, he passionately pleaded.

On whether the family had any premonition of the sad incident before it happened, Chukwudi said no, adding that there was nothing like that.

He noted that since the incident occurred, people have been besieging the house for prayers.