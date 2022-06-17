.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Again, citizens of Plateau State have been urged to remain united and value the fragile peace in the State and work towards improving on it through their conduct so that they can bequeath a prosperous society for the younger generation.

The citizens were equally asked to demonstrate brotherly love towards one another so that the task of building a new Plateau could be easily achieved.

The charge was given at the weekend during the election of officials for the Plateau Southern and Central Unity Forum, PLASCUF, a body of citizens of the Southern and Central zones of the State.

Speaking at the event held in Jos, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Mrs. Nandir Dashe urged the members to eschew any action inimical to the progress of the people and asked them to work as a team and add value to the society.

Among the new executive who would pilot the affairs of the organization are Panshak John who emerged as Chairman; Suleiman Kwande, Vice Chairman; Clement Sati, Secretary; Linda Ezekiel, Treasurer; Gambo Katzing, PRO; Emma Sanda, Financial Secretary; Nimnan Zingzhi, Auditor General; Barr. Philemon Izang, Legal and Ponsak Ibrahim, Ex-officio II.

The new exco were tasked to give their best to lift the group and impact society positively.