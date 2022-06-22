By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The leadership of the Labour Party, LP in Plateau State has cautioned those who want to join the party to exercise absolute decorum and not seek to stoke any kind of trouble as the Party is organized and focused on winning elections in 2023.

The leadership also passed a vote of confidence on the State Executive led by Hon. Grace Zamfara and said they would not tolerate any act seeking to subvert their will as Zamfara and her exco have worked hard to sustain the Party in the past years.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the Party Secretariat in Jos, the State Deputy Chairman of the Party, Mike Audu, and the Chairman, Forum of Labour Party Local Government Party Chairmen in Plateau State, Stephen Agha as well as the Campaign Director of the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Solomon Ndam warned those trying to foment problem to steer clear of the Party.

Stephen Agha who read the text containing the Party’s stance said, “We have passed a vote of confidence on the Plateau State Exco of the Labour Party under the leadership of Hon. Grace Zamfara which has sustained the Party in the past years.

.

“We are aware of an alleged plan to confuse the Plateau State chapter of the Labour Party by some disgruntled elements from sister political parties in the State who lost elections in the just concluded primaries and are planning to create a purported list of another Exco to submit the National headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja on the 21 June 2022.

“We will resist any attempt by whosoever that is planning to subvert the will of the people regarding the leadership of the Plateau State chapter of the Labour Party under the able leadership of Hon. Grace Zamfara to have a rethink and allow the Party in the State which has gained the confidence of the people…

“We, therefore, call on the National leadership of our Party, the Labour Party, and the security agencies in Plateau and Abuja to take note of this development and arrest any group of persons or individuals who are bent on causing disunity in the Party.

“We state categorically that the State leadership of the Party under the leadership of Hon. Grace Zamfara is the only authentic leadership structure that is known by the national headquarters of our Party and INEC… We thank our gubernatorial candidate in the person of Chief Yohana Margif who has made tremendous sacrifices and support to ensure that the Party stands strong to win in the coming general elections in Plateau State.”