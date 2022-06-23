By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The District Head of Panyam, HRH Aminu Derwan who was abducted from his palace in Panyam, Mangu local government area of Plateau State in the early hours of Monday has regained his freedom.

The State Police Command and a source from the family confirmed his release from his abductors on Thursday.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo in a statement said, “CP Bartholomew Onyeka, wishes to inform members of the public that the District Head of Panyam, Engr. Aminu Derwan who was kidnapped on 20/06/2022 by unknown gunmen has been released by his abductors unhurt today 23/06/2022 at about 0015hours.

“The traditional ruler has been reunited with his family and referred for post-traumatic treatment after which he would be debriefed by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command to build up available intelligence that would lead to the arrest of the culprits. The CP also admonished members of the public to assist the Police with timely information to enable it to respond swiftly to incidents.”

However, a source from the family who did not want to be named said, “He was released at Jennaret in Pankshin local government area of the State. A ransom was paid but not the N150m they demanded and we do not want to disclose the figure. We are grateful to God that he returned alive.”