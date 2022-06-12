By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, PLASCHEMA has reiterated its resolve to ensure citizens’ access to quality preventive, curative, and rehabilitative health services and to reduce the burden of out-of-pocket spending on citizens.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Fabong Jemchang who made the position of the Agency known, noted that the Agency has strengthened health financing by pooling resources to ensure enrollees do not suffer financial hardship when paying for health services.

He explained that the aim of making every citizen have access to good and affordable healthcare services is being achieved as the scope of coverage has been extended to include workers in the formal and informal sectors in the State.

Speaking at the weekend at a town hall meeting the Agency held in collaboration with the television arm of the Plateau/Radio Television Corporation, PRTVC, Jos, he maintained that structures have been put in place to ensure the sustainability of the scheme stressing, “…We have enrolled more than 40,000 principals under the formal and informal sectors…”

It would be recalled that the scheme, backed by law, was established in 2019 to ensure the goals of universal health coverage are achieved in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang who was at the event urged those yet to key into the scheme to do so given its benefits saying, “I appeal to citizens to key into this, you will not lose by doing so.”

The General Manager, PRTVC, Jeftha Jackden on his part added that the scheme is a commendable initiative of the government and the scheme is very effective.

However, the former Chief Medical Director, CMD, Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Professor Ishaya Pam who was the chairman of the event stressed the national health insurance scheme being replicated in states has helped in breaching the gaps in health financing.

According to him, “One of the biggest constraints to the health sector is funding but with health insurance now, funding will improve tremendously.”

Discussants at the event, Professors Victor Pam and Chris Yilgwan in their separate remarks acknowledged the benefits of health insurance and asked that investment be made in the Primary Healthcare Centres in the rural communities to ensure sustainability and quality service delivery.