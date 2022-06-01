By Solomon Nwoke

Reigning champions, Kano Pillars confirmed their superiority over all other teams at the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League as they brushed aside high riding Safety Shooters of Abuja by 28-23 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Pillars were so amazing with their ball skills as they are unstoppable in the first phase of the league which ends today.

But reacting to their game against the champions, the former Coach of the Safety Shooters, Coach Bala now the technical director of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) gave kudos to Pillars saying they (Pillars) deserved their victory

“Kano Pillars were very mobile on the handball court as showing their good outing at the African Club Winners Championship in Niger Republic where they got to quarter final stage. They are a better team and I am not surprised at their achievements so far. I have no regret at all, we will wait for them in the second phase of the league. We have known out lapses and will go back to work on them”, said Coach Bala.

On the other hand, Owena Kings poor performance continued yesterday after they got beaten by Benue Buffaloes by 29-27. They only won a match out of the 10 games played while Benue Buffaloes won four.

In other matches played yesterday, Niger United overcame the Police Machine by 36-20 as Sokoto Rima Strikers crushed the Conference Strikers by 33-29 while De Defenders Strikeeo had an easy ride as they walked over Kada Stars by 10-0.

Also the De Defenders Babes defeated Brendel Dynamos by 36-25 in the female category. Plateau Peacocks equally walked over Kada Queens by 10-0 while Sokoto Rima Queens fell to Safety Babes by 30-33as Lagos Seasiders Babes beat Benue Queens by 26+23.