Strong role models for entrepreneurs in Africa- Endeavor’s MD

As Endeavor Entrepreneurs creates over 3.9m jobs

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As new businesses and concepts continue to emerge in the Nigerian economy, founders of PiggyVest co-founders, Somto Ifezue, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Joshua Chibueze, now Endeavor’s Global Network of

High-Impact Entrepreneurs.

This was contained in a statement signed by Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria, EN, Joy Mabia, where the business was described as fast growing savings and investment platform in Nigeria.

According to EN, Ifezue, Eweniyi, and Chibueze were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs at the 28th Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP) held Tuesday, June 22nd, 2022.

The ISP is the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs and are committed to reinvesting their time and resources in their local entrepreneurship ecosystems to help others take off.

The statement reads in part, “Founded in 2016, PiggyVest is a financial services platform that provides its predominantly Millennial and Gen Z users across Nigeria with access to savings and investment products that drive wealth creation and preservation.”

Meanwhile, Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said, “We are very excited about Piggyvest, Somto, Odun, and Josh who are such strong role models for entrepreneurs in Africa.

“We are all proud to be on the journey with them, supporting the growth and mission of the PiggyVest team to democratize and simplify financial services for the next generation and becoming the dominant savings and investment platform across the African continent and other emerging markets.



“Somto, Odun, and Joshua are serial entrepreneurs with diverse expertise that are critical and have definitely contributed to the impact and success of PiggyVest so far. We believe that it’s perfect timing for the founders to be joining our global network.”

Speaking about the value of joining the Endeavor network, Somto Ifezue, co-founder, CEO, and Lead Product Engineer of PiggyVest said, “The commitment of Endeavor to its entrepreneurs and their vision was very palpable through the journey from meeting them the first time and through all the stages. Endeavor, for us, is a platform that will help accelerate our growth and our reach as we continue to work to help more people achieve financial freedom.”

Odunayo Eweniyi, added, “We are so happy to be joining the Endeavor network. Community is important on the entrepreneurial journey, and there’s no bigger community than Endeavor.

“We know that having access to a global community of entrepreneurs, investors and partners is going to prove very valuable to us, and we hope to be able to add as much value to it as we know we will get.”

Speaking on their selection experience, Joshua Chibueze, Co-founder/Chief Marketing Officer said, “Going through the [selection] process, we met people who asked us thoughtful questions and gave us thoughtful feedback.

“As people whose job is to build based on those, that was exciting and validating.

“We are looking forward to all the ways Endeavor can help us shape PiggyVest into the world-class company we know it can be while giving back to the community.”

EN further explained about their emergence, “Somto Ifezue, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Joshua Chibueze were selected into the Endeavor network by a panel of global business leaders including Susan Saideman, Mario Mello, Roshini Bakshi, Matt Tucker, Luis Lora, and Alejandro Artacho.

“As part of Endeavor’s network, the newly selected entrepreneurs will gain access to comprehensive, strategic, global support services, including introductions to local and international business mentors, investors, and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

“Endeavor Entrepreneurs have had a significant track record of impact. Endeavor Entrepreneurs have created more than 3.9 million jobs, generate combined revenues of over $28B, and help build sustainable growth models in their home countries.”

PiggyVest is the 16th company selected into the global Endeavor network through the regional affiliated office in Nigeria. All three entrepreneurs represent the growing expectation for exceptional entrepreneurs with big ambitions and the ability to execute at scale.

