The people of oil-rich Ugborodo Community in the Warri South-West LGA of Delta State, have vowed to ensure the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, in Ugborodoland in strict compliance with the extant laws.

This unanimous decision was taken at a special general meeting of all critical segments in Ugborodo Community including the Council of Elders headed by the Eghare-Aja Wellington Ojogor and Olaja-Orori Benson Dube Omadeli, the Community Trust, Women, Youths, the five sub-communities that make up Ugborodo Community (Ode-Ugborodo, Ogidigben, Ajudaibo, Madangho, Ijaghala) and other stakeholders on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Ode-Ugborodo Town Hall.

While reemphasising that the entire PIA was communities-based, the meeting called on relevant companies and government agencies operating in Ugborodoland to immediately engage Ugborodo Community directly .

To show its seriousness on the matter, the community mandated relevant segments of the community including the Ugborodo Community Trust (UCT) and other key stakeholders in the know, to liaise with the necessary IOCs and relevant government agencies for the purpose of information gathering and ultimate official meeting with the Ugborodo Community, on or before the special general meeting would reconvene on Saturday, June 25, 2023 at the same venue.

Some of the other individuals invited to the meeting were Chief Ayirimi Emami, member representing the Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. (Chief) Thomas Ereyitomi, Prince Perry Atete, Austine Oboroegbei, Esq., Dr. Ayo Ayomike, Mr. Isaac Botosan, Mr. Mofe Pirah, Mr. Joseph Tenumah, Mr. Monday Tenumah, Chief Bawo Kperegbeyi, Hon David Tonwe, Comrade Alex Eyengho, Mr. Julius Atete, Pastor Benson Babine, Mr. Femi Uwawah and Mr. Joseph Uwawah among others.