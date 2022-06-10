.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu exchanging pleasantries immediately after the special Juma’at prayer on friday at the National Mosque to mark this year’s democracy day celebration.

Senator Kashim Shettima, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Imam of Central Mosque, Sheik Ibrahim Ahmad Maquari, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi and Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the special Juma’at prayer held to mark this year’s democracy day celebration.