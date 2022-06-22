By Ezra Ukanwa

Christians access Nigeria has continued to intercede for the state of nation.

This call was made by the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, at the just-concluded National Healing and Deliverance crusade in Abuja.

The three-day programme with the theme, Divine Visitation, held at the FCT Sport Complex, Abuja, according to the cleric, was organized to seek God’s intervention for the nation Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

His words, “In medicine, there is something we call Glycogen storage disease. It is a situation where what the body needs is there but the body is starving.

“That is the current situation of our nation Nigeria.



“Starvation in the midst of enormous abundance and resources.”

